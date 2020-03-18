Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerplus Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $384.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,065,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,556 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.