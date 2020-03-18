Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ABC, ALT, ANTO, AZN, BOKU, BP, CPG, CTH, DLN, FERG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Altitude Group (LON:ALT) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CareTech (LON:CTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LPA Group (LON:LPA) had its price target cut by FinnCap from GBX 156 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.64). The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Restore (LON:RST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Synairgen (LON:SNG) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Sportech (LON:SPO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

