Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ADBE, BEPTF, BIP, BKNG, CLPBY, KRYPF, LII, NESRF, OISHY, PSTI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $327.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adobe reported strong fiscal first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates. Solid performance of Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud contributed well. Further, rising subscription revenues were positives. Also, solid momentum across the mobile apps was a tailwind. Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user were other positives. We believe expanding product portfolio will continue to aid the company in capitalizing on market prospects and ongoing digitization. The stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company has given weak guidance for the current quarter due to coronavirus scare which might delay enterprises booking decisions, reduce marketing spending and hurt consulting service implementations.”

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. Cfra currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $162.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

