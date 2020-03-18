Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 18th (ABBV, AEGN, AEO, AIRT, AIZ, AKRO, ALXN, AMG, AMX, ANIK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 18th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FinVolution Group provides online consumer finance marketplace primarily in China. FinVolution Group, formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc, is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.