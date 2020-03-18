Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

