Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Era Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 231,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Era Group has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Era Group had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Era Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Era Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Era Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Era Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

