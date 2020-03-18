Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Upgraded at Pi Financial

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERRPF. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.