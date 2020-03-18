Espers 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Espers has a market cap of $245,923.50 and approximately $6.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00485133 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.01127895 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00185032 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007456 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00107115 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

