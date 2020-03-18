Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESN. Cormark lowered their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of ESN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,446. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

