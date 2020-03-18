Ether-1 Price Tops $0.0031 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $134,976.81 and $9,117.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003974 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00370076 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017818 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002812 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,475,700 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

