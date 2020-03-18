Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $259,306.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.02195790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,522,322 coins and its circulating supply is 168,492,909 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.