Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Hits $30,309.05 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $30,309.05 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.04168145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00066850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

