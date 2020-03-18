E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,272.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 649,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 601,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,035,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,029.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 585,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 533,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 11,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 196,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.