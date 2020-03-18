EURBASE Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00014596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EURBASE has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. EURBASE has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $829.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00372433 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017747 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

