Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.90

News articles about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news impact score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ESCC stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -1.72.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

