EvenCoin (EVN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $338,363.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $301,332.51 and approximately $338,363.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039235 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00372339 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017772 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005159 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

