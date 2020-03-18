Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Eventbrite stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.32. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $2,786,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $11,500,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

