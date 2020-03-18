EventChain Achieves Market Cap of $39,479.21 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $39,479.21 and approximately $2,315.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.03898987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.