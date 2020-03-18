Evercore ISI Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Hold

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,375. The stock has a market cap of $362.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.