Evercore ISI Downgrades Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to Sell

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 224,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,899. Ion Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.14.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 2,203.27%. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,102.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

