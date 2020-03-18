Evercore ISI Lowers Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Hold

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 3,312,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

