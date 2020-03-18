Everex (EVX) Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002072 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, HitBTC and Mercatox. Everex has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $149,112.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Huobi, Mercatox, Tidex, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

