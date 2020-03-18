EverGreenCoin (EGC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $137,162.63 and approximately $13.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00092349 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.01099363 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033785 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00185210 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007496 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00106297 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,230,878 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.