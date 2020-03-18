Everipedia (IQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $217,614.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit and BigONE. Everipedia has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $217,614.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.02272414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00194708 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,072,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,528,506,323 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Upbit, Bitfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.