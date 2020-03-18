Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $40,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,393,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

