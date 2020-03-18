EVOS 24-Hour Volume Tops $153.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One EVOS coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $3,357.06 and approximately $153.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000214 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00098815 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

