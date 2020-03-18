Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778,722 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,188 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Exelon worth $81,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,296,745 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,060,000 after acquiring an additional 362,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.