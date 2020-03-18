EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001757 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001668 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.