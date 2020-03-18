EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 63.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 30% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $46,035.37 and $3,721.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

