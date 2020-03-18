Exosis (EXO) Trading Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Exosis has a total market cap of $32,383.67 and $18,663.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00001739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.02197188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.03392243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00647376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00689410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00085217 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00027321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 519,775 coins and its circulating supply is 354,775 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

