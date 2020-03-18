Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Expanse has a market capitalization of $368,959.41 and $449.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

