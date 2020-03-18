Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

EXPE stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 1,982,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

