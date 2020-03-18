Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,150,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,467.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,598. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

