Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded to Hold at Evercore ISI

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of EXTN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 416,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Exterran has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 295,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $1,446,931.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exterran by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exterran by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

