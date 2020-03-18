Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Share Price

News articles about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE CS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

