Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

