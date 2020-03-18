F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1,105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

FFIV traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.11. 104,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,480. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

