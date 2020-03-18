Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

