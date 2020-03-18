Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $204,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,458,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803,896. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $196.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $17,362,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

