Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,992,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,122,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $196.70. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $17,362,524. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after acquiring an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $3,715,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Facebook by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 114,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

