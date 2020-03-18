Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Cap of $229,071.19

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $33.94. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $229,071.19 and approximately $549.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.60 or 0.04158539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00067458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039724 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,631,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,613,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

