Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,789 shares of company stock worth $45,579,360 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $47.93 on Wednesday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $212.94 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.91 and a 200 day moving average of $355.96. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

