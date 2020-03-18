Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. KKR & Co Inc comprises approximately 0.1% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 3,184,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,486. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

