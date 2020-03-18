Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 654,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,012. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.