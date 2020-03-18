Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Takes $1.53 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned about 0.08% of TransAlta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TransAlta by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE TAC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 11,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

