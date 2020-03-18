FansTime Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $334,385.46 and approximately $32,085.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, Bit-Z and FCoin. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.02231378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinMex, HADAX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

