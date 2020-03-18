Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 58.6% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $2.23 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bibox. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 58.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.02264948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00196081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

