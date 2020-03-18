Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 27,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 442,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,835,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,013,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 257,874 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

