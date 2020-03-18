Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $545.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 271,386,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

