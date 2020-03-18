FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.12.

FDX opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,912.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,823,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,892,768,000 after buying an additional 14,086,601 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $2,151,429,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,540,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,389,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

